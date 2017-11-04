Boy seriously injured after being attacked by man

A 14-year-old boy has undergone surgery after being assaulted by a man in Co Down.

It is understood the incident occurred on Sunday, October 29, but details were only made public by police today.

Commenting in a post on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are seeking your help in regards to a serious assault in Conlig. On October 29 at approximately 10pm, a 14-year-old boy was in the area of Green Gables Manor, off the Green Road in Conlig with two friends.

“They were approached by an adult male and the victim was punched once to the face. Unfortunately, the punch caused serious damage and the young boy has had to undergo surgery on Monday due to the injury on his jaw.”

The police spokesperson added: “The male has been described as being in his early 30s, 6’2”, muscular build, short brown/dark hair, spiked on top wearing a blue Polo top and jeans.

“This male may well live in this general area and we would appeal that if anyone knows him to please get in touch. If this male reads this, I would urge him to contact us as we feel confident with community help we will get him identified. You can call us on 101, quoting reference cc2017102901751, or if you wish to remain anonymous then you can call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”