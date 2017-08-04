BREAKING: Man stabbed in the back in Belfast

Police have arrested three people after a man was stabbed in the back in north Belfast this morning.

Shortly after 8.30am it was reported that an altercation between a number of people was taking place on Antrim Road close to Duncairn Avenue.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to two puncture wounds to his back after he was stabbed. Two men, aged 19 and 20, and an 18-year-old female were arrested a short time later and are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Kelly said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in the Reducing Offending Unit at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 245 of 04/08/17.

“Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”