BREAKING NEWS - Man believed to be from Londonderry abducted and shot in Dungiven

A man believed to be from Londonderry was abducted and taken to Dungiven where he was shot in the leg and dumped on the roadside.

The incident occurred around 9pm on the Hass Road on Wednesday.

Local councillor Sean McGlinchey said he was with a colleague, on their way to visit a constituent, when they came upon the victim being treated by paramedics.

He said he spoke with the victim who had been left on the roadside by the gunmen.

The man was found by a female walker, crawling along the Hass Road in a bloodied state.

The woman ran for assistance in a nearby estate where a resident called police and the Ambulance Service.

Colr. McGlinchey said he spoke with the victim who he said was in “a bad way”, and in a confused state. He said the man said he was leaving his house, on his way to Altnagelvin hospital to see his father, when three man abducted him and bundled him into a vehicle.

“The man was abducted at his house as he was on his way to see his critically ill father. He was given no reason, and believes it’s mistaken identity,” said Colr. McGlinchey.

“I’ve said it before. There is no place for this in society,” he added. “This man said he was on his way to see his father who he said was on a life support machine. Now he’s in hospital. It’s madness.”

The scene in Hass Road remains sealed off. Police remain on scene.