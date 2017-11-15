Brian McIlhagga murder - man arrested in Portrush

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have this morning arrested a 30 year old man in connection with the murder of Brian McIlhagga.

The 42-year-old father of five from Ballymena was beaten and shot in a paramilitary style shooting by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5, 2015.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “The man was arrested in the Portrush area this morning and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.”