Broadcaster Stephen Nolan tells of disgust over online threat

BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has told how he was threatened with "one in the head" in an online post.
On Facebook the top broadcaster wrote: "Just to give you all a sense what I put up with on a regular basis.
"It's unacceptable and disgusting . My job is to challenge on behalf of the public."
He added: "My job is not to have people threatening me with "one in the head" nor is it to have people attack my property . Im drawing a line."
A PSNI spokesman this morning said no reports in relation to the online post had been made to police.
