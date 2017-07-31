'Brutal and horrific' attack occurs in Belfast

A man sustained injuries during, what police have described as, a paramilitary style attack in Belfast on Sunday.

At approximately 10.20pm four males who were wearing balaclavas tried to gain entry to a house in the Loughview Terrace area.

When they could not gain entry to the property they started to break the windows with what is believed to be metal bars.

The male occupant of the house escaped and made his way to the Shore Road area, where the assailants caught up with him and assaulted him.

The victim attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said "Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack.

"It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact Detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1396 30/07/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."