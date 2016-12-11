Bulldog pups stolen in Craigavon recovered after Newtownabbey police chase

Eight bulldog pups and a car stolen in Co Armagh have been returned to their owner after a police pursuit of the thieves.

The theft took place in Craigavon on Saturday night and a 23-year-old man was detained in the Newtownabbey area following the police chase.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “The pups have been returned to their owner. Enquiries into this matter are continuing.”

C/I Hutton added: “Police investigating the theft of a car and eight bulldog pups from the Parkmore area of Craigavon last night, Saturday, December 10 have arrested a 23 year old man in the Newtownabbey area following a police pursuit.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently in police custody.