Buncrana inquest: Louise James statement in full

The Buncrana pier tragedy was an accident waiting to happen, a victim’s partner said.

The slipway down which the 4x4 toppled into the sea should have been closed to the public or proper warning signs displayed, Louise James added.

A jury found the five victims died by misadventure following a two-day inquest in Buncrana, Co Donegal, near where the accident happened in March last year.

Ms James paid tribute to her partner and driver Sean McGrotty after he went back into the car as it sank to be with the family.

She said: “I firmly believe the slipway should have been closed to the general public or else proper warning signs displayed as it was an accident waiting to happen.

“Hopefully lessons will be learned and the recommendations made following this inquest will be implemented.”

She felt “disbelief, pain and anger”, adding: “My heart is shattered.

“Every moment of every day is filled with thoughts of my beautiful boys Mark and Evan, my mother Ruth, my sister Jodie Lee and my partner Sean.”

She said her rescued daughter, Rioghnach-Ann, was her one ray of sunshine.

Sean was a “wonderful partner and adoring father”, notwithstanding the evidence which had emerged.

Ms James added: “He lived for them and it is clear from what this inquest has heard that in fact he died as he lived, in that he could have saved himself and chose not to.”