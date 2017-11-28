Burglar could serve full sentence

A young Belfast man who burgled a pensioner’s home while high on a cocktail of drink and drugs was warned he could end up serving the full seven-year extended sentence imposed on him.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told Tiernan Og McAteer that initially he will serve at least two and a half years after which it will be up to the parole commissioners to consider if he poses a danger to the public.

If so, he will not be released and may serve “all seven years in custody”.

The 20-year-old, whose address was given as Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, pleaded guilty to the aggravated burglary of the pensioner’s north Belfast home, theft, possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on October 21 last year.

Judge Miller, who imposed ‘an extended sentence’ on McAteer, after ruling he was “a dangerous offender”, told him he was guilty of a “brutal, horrific attack” on an elderly man, living alone, during which he caused “extensive damage and gratuitous vandalism” to his home.

The Crown Court judge said while McAteer later expressed his “shock and upset” that “he was capable of such violence”, and was also “horrified when confronted with the enormity of what he had done”’, he had left a once independent man “in a state of vulnerability, feeling unable to live alone without the assistance of his son and daughter”.

Defence lawyer Luke Curran describing McAteer as a “troubled young male ... with limited ability”, said he had shown genuine remorse and sorrow for what he had done, and had since also shown “encouraging signs of his determination to change”.