Burglar ties up man and threatens him with knife

A knife-wielding burglar yesterday broke into a Co Down house, tied up the occupant and made off with a sum of money.

The incident happened yesterday at a house in the Windsor Avenue area of Newtownards.

The assailant, who was described as being in his 30s, over six feet tall and wearing a grey tracksuit, entered the property at around 10am through a rear window, threatened a male occupant with a knife and demanded money.

A sum of money was handed over before the occupant was tied up and left in a bedroom. The victim then managed to release himself before raising the alarm.

He was not injured but was left suffering from shock.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.