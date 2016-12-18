Burglary at car repair garage in Londonderry

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred at a car repair garage in Londonderry that seen “a large quantity of tools” stolen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between the evening of Sunday 11 December and the morning of Monday 12 December a car repair garage in the Gortree Road area was broken into and a large quantity of tools were taken.

“A white Fiat Scudo was also stolen and was found burnt out the Lisnamuck Hill area of Maghera on the evening of Tuesday 13 December.”

Detective Constable Donnell said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who has been offered car repair tools in suspicious circumstances, to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 302 of 12/12/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”