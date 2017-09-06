Businesses targeted in Carrickfergus crime spree

A van was set on fire, tools and equipment were stolen and a number of businesses broken into overnight the Marshallstown Road area of Carrickfergus.

Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Tracy Watterson said: “Police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the Oakfield Drive area of the town around 4.30am. The NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire.

“We believe that this incident is linked to the report of a break-in at premises on the Marshallstown Road in which a van was stolen, a number of vehicles entered and tools and equipment stolen.

“Police received a further four reports this morning that other businesses on the Marshalltown Road area had been broken into. The doors of a coffee shop were smashed and a number of rooms inside ransacked. Tills in the premises were broken into but the thieves made off empty-handed.

“Burglaries also took place at a nearby car repair business, a building supply company and a beauty salon.

“Anyone who has any information that could help our investigation into these incidents should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 120 of 6/9/17.

Meanwhile, Steven Farrell, of Season Coffee Shop, which was broken into, has praised the prompt action of police.

He said: “Due to quick response of the PSNI who carried out a thorough investigation, we are able to reopen our business this afternoon at 1.00 pm. Thank you to everyone for their support and offers of help.”