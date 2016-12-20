Call for removal of DPP over Sinn Fein link sparks legal warning

A call for Barra McGrory to be sacked as Northern Ireland’s chief prosecutor over his links to senior Sinn Fein figures has provoked a warning from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Following a decision that two ex-paratroopers should be face murder charges over the killing of an IRA commander in Belfast, a Tory MP called for Mr McGrory’s removal.

In a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Aldershot MP and former defence minister Sir Gerald Howarth said charging the soldiers was “unjust and immoral,” the Daily Mail reported.

The two former paras, now aged 65 and 67, will stand trial over the death of Official IRA commander Joe McCann in the Markets area in 1972.

In response to the MP’s comments, a PPS spokeswoman said: “We would remind Mr Howarth and other commentators that proceedings are now live in this particular case and that no action should be taken that may prejudice the court process.”

She added: “This political statement from Mr Howarth is disappointing in its tone and content, disregarding the cornerstone of the British justice system which says that the rule of law applies to everyone equally.

“The Public Prosecution Service is wholly independent of all political parties and this is to ensure that all of its decisions are taken in an objective, fair and impartial way.”

In his letter to Downing Street, the MP said: “These men have already been subjected to investigation at the time and found to be not guilty.

“Quite apart from the massive challenge of securing accurate and reliable witness statements nearly half a century later, this unjust and immoral decision has been taken by a man who has represented former IRA commanders and recused himself a number of times owing to conflict of interest.

“It is intolerable for former soldiers, highly visible in uniform as members of HM Armed Forces who faced men in shadows mingling with the civilian population, to be subject to a second investigation, whilst former IRA commanders, potentially with blood on their hands, are in government and enjoy immunity from prosecution.”

He added: “These prosecutions must be stopped ... and the Northern Ireland DPP removed from office.”

Mr McGrory, who was appointed director of public prosecutions in 2011, was formerly a solicitor to a number of Sinn Fein figures including Gerry Adams.