Cannabis plants seized in Co Antrim

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £14,000 have been seized in Co Antrim.

They were discovered during a search of a property in the Glenville Park area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Arthur Davidson said: “We are delighted to have been able to shut down this cannabis factory and prevent these drugs from being sold in our communities.

“The seizures are a great example of how easy it can be when the public report their suspicions to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.