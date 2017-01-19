Car found burnt out after creeper burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a creeper style burglary in east Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

At around 12.25am it was reported that a house in the Ballylenaghan Road area was entered and the keys to a car stolen. The car, a Ford C-Max was then taken from outside the property.

The car was found abandoned and set on fire on the Falls Road in west Belfast shortly after 4am. The car was completely destroyed as a result.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory is appealing for anyone witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lisburn Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 19/01/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.