Car landed on its side outside police station

A car landed on its side outside Lurgan Police Station after a serious crash.

A shocked bystander said she couldn’t believe how the car managed to get on its side.

Police officers were quick on the scene of the incident on Saturday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision just after 7pm on Saturday November 18 at the William Street junction with Church Place in Lurgan.

“No serious injuries were reported.”