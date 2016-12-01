Car ‘torched’ in Larne

Police in Larne are investigating a suspected arson attack on a car in the Craigyhill Bungalows area in the early hours of Wednesday (November 23).

It is believed that the car was set on fire at around 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

Constable Tanya McAllister said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who knows anything about this incident to contact police in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 34 of 23/11/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”