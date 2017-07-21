Carnlough robbery accused ‘had sawn off shotgun’

A man has been remanded in custody charged with stealing £4,000 worth of cigarettes and £1,600 cash during a robbery at a Spar shop in the Glens of Antrim.

Stephen Johnston (35), of Corbally Park in Antrim, appeared at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The charges relate to a robbery in Carnlough at around 11pm on Thursday July 6 this year.

Johnston is also accused of possessing a sawn-off shotgun with intent to cause any person to believe that unlawful violence would be used ‘against staff members and another person’.

He is also charged with shortening the barrel of a shotgun to a length less that 24 inches.

Johnston is further accused of ‘unlawfully and injuriously’ imprisoning staff members of the Spar shop and detaining them against their will.

He is further accused of converting criminal property on July 7 ‘by buying leisure items and a sports bag’.

The defendant is further charged with possessing cocaine on July 15 and July 19.

The accused was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until the same court in August.