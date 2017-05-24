Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge closed after overnight vandalism

The iconic Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge has been closed after "an act of vandalism overnight".

News of the closure has been relayed on social media.

The National Trust tweeted: "Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is closed today and for the foreseeable future due to an act of vandalism overnight. Further updates to follow."

They added: "Very disappointing. We're working with structural engineers now to assess damage and will update as soon as possible."