Carrick crime spree condemned

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership member Cllr Wilson has condemned those responsible for a spate of burglaries at Marshallstown Road in Carrick.

Four business premises were burgled during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

John Stewart MLA

The break-ins occurred at a coffee shop, beauty salon, car repair business and building supply company.

A van was also set on fire and tools and equipment were stolen.

PCSP member Cllr Andrew Wilson said “It’s hard to understand the mentality of those who set out to steal from hard working residents and businesses - your criminal actions bring no value to our community and will not be tolerated by our Police Service or by the wider community. Crime of any nature has to be condemned.

“If you have any information related to the arson and burglaries, please contact the PSNI.”

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart commented: “A shameful attack on the hard-working business community in Carrickfergus by total thugs who have no concept of a hard day’s work or the efforts that go in to making a business work. Thinking of the owners amd staff affected and hoping things are back to normal as soon as possible.”

The doors of Season Coffee Shop were smashed and a number of rooms inside ransacked. Tills in the premises were broken into but the thieves made off empty-handed.

Season and Simply Salon and Spa have confirmed that they have re-opened.

If anyone can assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact the PSNI by ringing 101.