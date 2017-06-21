Cars, jewellery and drugs seized in Province-wide police searches

Over 400 police officers carried out 20 searches across Northern Ireland over the course of two days in connection with a “major investigation into organised crime”.

The searches, carried out in Londonderry, Strabane, Belfast, Glenavy, Aughnacloy and Dungannon, netted suspected class A and class B drugs, £200,000 worth of “high-value luxury items” including expensive watches and a large diamond.

Cars, financial documents, credit cards, mobile phones and computers were also seized.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tim Mairs, head of the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, said: “This was an extensive search and arrest operation into the suspected supply of large quantities of class A and B controlled drugs namely cocaine and herbal cannabis into and throughout Northern Ireland.

“It also focused on suspected large-scale money laundering. The operation, which involved working closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, demonstrates PSNI’s commitment to tackling those involved in organised crime and drugs supply in Northern Ireland.

“Police will continue to take robust action against those believed to be involved in organised criminal activity, particularly those involved in the supply of drugs, as well as street level drug dealers.”