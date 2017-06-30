Cars torched at foot of Larne’s high rise flats

Police in Larne are investigating arson attacks on two cars at Kylemore Gardens and Riverdale in the early hours of Friday morning (June 30).

At Kylemore Gardens, an Audi A3 was set on fire by two men wearing dark clothing and masks shortly before 1am and a Vauxhall Meriva was set alight shortly after 1am at Riverdale.

The burnt out cars at Latharna flats in Larne

Two men were seen running from the scene.

A Volvo car which was parked beside the Vauxhall at Riverdale was also damaged as a result of the incident.

Police are investigating a link between the two attacks which left the cars badly damaged and have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 52 30/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.