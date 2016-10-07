Causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving charge

A Scarva man has been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

Jerome Donal McAleese, Terryhoogan Road, Scarva, appeared last Thursday at a preliminary enquiry at Banbridge Magistrates Court. The first charge against him alleges that on June 28 last year he caused grievous bodily harm to a male by driving dangerously on the Dromore Road.

The second charge alleges he caused grievous bodily injury to a male by driving without due care and attention and when required to provide a specimen of blood failed to provide it.

He was remanded on his own bail of £750 to Newry Crown Court on November 15.