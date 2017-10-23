Search

Celtic fined nearly £10K for pitch invasion by Portadown man during Champions League game

Hatton is led off after running on the pitch to Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Celtic have been fined £9,000 after a pitch invader ran towards PSG player Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League tie last month.

John Hatton from Portadown had earlier been sentenced to an 160-hour community payback order at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he ran onto the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Kylian Mbappe during the game which PSG won 5-0.

The 21-year-old admitted assault and behaviour likely to incite public disorder last month.

PSG were also fined £4,000 for acts of damage after seats were broken at Celtic Park.