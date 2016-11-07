Charged with assault and threats to kill a woman

A 48-year-old man has denied allegations that he assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her on September 23 this year.

Thomas Edward Brian Finn, Eden Avenue, Portadown, appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

When the charge of making a threat to kill a female was put to him he elected to have the case heard at the magistrates’ court and pleaded not guilty.

His solicitor indicated he would also be pleading not guilty to common assault on the same female and disorderly behaviour at Castle Hill, Gilford, on the same date.

The case was adjourned until November 17 when a date will be fixed for the contested hearing.