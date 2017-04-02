Charged with having a mop

A 24-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage to two cars and possession of an offensive weapon, a mop.

Brian Ward, Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, appeared in the dock last Friday at the local magistrates’ court.

He is charged with criminal damage to a car belonging to a man on March 30 this year, criminal damage to another car belonging to a female and possession of an offensive weapon, a mop.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A solicitor representing the defendant said there would be no bail application at the moment.

He added that Ward’s family had agreed to pay compensation for the damage.

Ward was remanded in custody to appear in court again by way of videolink on April 7.