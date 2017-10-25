Charges brought in Finaghy and Larne murder cases

Late on Tuesday night the PSNI announced they had charged two people in two separate murder cases.

They said a man aged 27 had been charged with murder over the death of Anne O’Neill, 51, in Ardmore Avenue, Finaghy, south Belfast, on Saturday, and that they will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

Laurence Shaw

A man aged 39 is to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder, arising from the investigation into the death of Laurence Shaw, 56, in Larne on October 8.