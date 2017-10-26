Charlotte Murray: Man appears in court on murder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who has been missing for five years.

John Miller, 46, of Redford Park, Dungannon, is accused of killing 34-year-old Charlotte Murray some time between October 31 2012 and November 1 2012.

Ms Murray, who was originally from Omagh, County Tyrone, had been living in Moy when she was reported missing.

She has not been in contact with her family since late 2012.

Members of her family were at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to watch as Miller was charged with her murder.

The District Judge acknowledged that it was a “difficult situation” for Ms Murray’s family but warned them that there “should be no outbursts in the courtroom”.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, Miller was led handcuffed into the courtroom.

He glanced momentarily at the family as the senior investigating officer told the court he believed he could connect him with Ms Murray’s murder.

Miller only spoke to say he understood the charge against him.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday November 1 via video-link for a bail application.