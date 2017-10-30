Christian police officer totally cleared over ‘offensive’ comments

A police officer who is also a Christian preacher has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a PSNI investigation into allegedly offensive remarks concerning homosexuality.

The move has been strongly welcomed by Christian campaign group the Evangelical Alliance, whose leader said the investigation went to the very heart of “what it means to live in a free society”.

In May, it emerged that Calvin Coulter – who reportedly was a detective inspector working in the PSNI’s internal affairs division, the Professional Standards Department – was being probed by the PSNI over online comments.

The report emerged in the Sunday Life, and also gay campaign news outlet Pink News.

The former publication said among the remarks he had made on social media, which it dubbed “offensive”, was one in which he reportedly said he was boycotting Starbucks due to its public support for gay marriage.

The paper said other objectionable material included “promoting articles that describe being gay as a ‘distortion of human sexuality’ and advertising religious tracts that claim homosexuality ‘keeps people out of the Kingdom of God’”.

It said pictures of his comments had been sent to the PSNI, which prompted this response from Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton: “Any private views expressed by a police officer are a matter for that individual and are not the views of the PSNI.

“However, PSNI will not accept or tolerate homophobia or any other forms of discriminatory behaviour.

“We will examine what has been said to see if there has been a breach of the law or our code of ethics.”

But asked by the News Letter whether, several months later, any action was ever taken in relation to this investigation, it said: “The matter has been examined and no criminal offence or breach of the code of ethics has been identified.”

When reached, Mr Coulter would not comment on the outcome of the case or any details surrounding it.

Peter Lynas, former barrister and current director of the Evangelical Alliance, had called for more legal clarity on how Christians’ freedom of speech is to be protected following the acquittal of pastor James McConnell in January 2016.

At that time, he said “common sense” had won out, and repeated that sentiment this week concerning the Coulter case.

He said: “The whole incident raises questions about what it means to live in a free society.

“Thankfully, common sense and freedom of speech has won out in this case, though the PSNI could have been quicker and clearer that Calvin Coulter had neither committed a crime nor breached the PSNI code of ethics.

“He made comments on his personal social media account about a business choosing to support the redefinition of marriage.

“He is surely entitled to the same basic freedom as the business which he critiqued- each can support or oppose a cause. Either all are free or none.”