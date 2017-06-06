Church ‘desecrated’ with anti-Islam graffiti

Residents in Rathcoole have been left shocked after a church in the estate was daubed with anti-Islam graffiti following Saturday’s terror attack in London.

It is understood a wall of Rathcoole Baptist Church in Owenreagh Drive was targeted over the weekend.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Newtownabbey Times to voice concern regarding the vandalism.

The resident said: “Rathcoole Baptist Church has been desecrated over the weekend with anti-Islam graffiti being daubed on a wall.

“The words ‘F--- Islam’ have been written on the wall. It is shocking that this has happened, especially with it being opposite the primary school entrance.”

Confirming an investigation is underway, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of an incident of graffiti being sprayed on a wall of a church in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey sometime between Sunday night (June 4) and the early hours of Monday, June 5.

“The graffiti has since been removed and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”