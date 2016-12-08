Cigarettes stolen after car rams delivery van in Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a robbery on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast today.

It was reported just before 7am that a grey coloured car reversed into a delivery van. Two masked men then got out of the car and threatened the delivery driver before making off with a quantity of cigarettes.

A grey car matching the description of that involved in the robbery was reported on fire at Vulcan Street a short time later. The delivery driver was not injured.

The two masked men involved were described as follows:

• Around 5’10” tall, of medium build and wore a black coat, a white T-shirt and grey bottoms.

• Approx 6’ tall, of stocky build and wore a white coat and grey bottoms.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips has appealed for anyone who witnessed the robbery or the grey car being abandoned at Vulcan Street to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.