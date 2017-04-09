Cigarettes stolen in early morning burglary in Larne

Detectives in Larne are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at commercial premises on the Glenarm Road, Larne early yesterday morning (Saturday).

A quantity of cigarettes were stolen at the filling station at around 00.25am.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may be offered cigarettes for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact detectives at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 83 8/4/17. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.