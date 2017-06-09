Clueless CCTV thief arrested

A clueless criminal who didn’t think to hide his face when stealing a CCTV camera from a property in Lisburn city centre last month has been arrested for theft.

Details of the man’s arrest were posted on the CityWatch Lisburn Facebook page.

“In May we received a report that a male had stolen a CCTV camera from a car park in Lisburn city centre by ripping it from the wall,” the post explained. “Unfortunately the male must have forgot that CCTV cameras record and produced an excellent image of his face.”

The post continued: “Bad news for him but great news for us, the male’s face stayed on our wanted board that was until this morning [June 7] when the CityWatch CCTV team observed the male in Bow Street.

“Police were informed and directed to the male who was then arrested for theft.”