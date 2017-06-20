Co Armagh farmer fined for TB offence

A Co Armagh farmer has been convicted of one charge of failing to present his animals or carcasses for a tuberculosis test and eight charges of failing to give notice when moving cattle off his land.

Kieran Burke, of Kingsmill Road, Whitecross, pleaded guilty at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.

He was fined £1,000 on the first charge and received a conditional discharge on the remaining charges.

This case arose from Mr Burke failing to present cattle for a tuberculosis (TB) test.

The government’s TB eradication scheme has successfully reduced the disease to very low levels but it is proving difficult to eradicate completely. One reason for this is non-compliance by some herd-owners.