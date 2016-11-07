Search

Co-codamol pain-killer use in Northern Ireland reaches 100 million tablets a year

A woman receiving her prescription medicine from a pharmacist in Northern Ireland.

A woman receiving her prescription medicine from a pharmacist in Northern Ireland.

The number of co-codamol pain-killers prescribed in Northern Ireland has reached 100 million a year as fears over widespread abuse increase.

Component:1.7665994.1478510055, , ,$mergedBody