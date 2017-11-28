Co Down man jailed over ‘vile’ child abuse images

A Co Down man who had more than 20,000 graphic images of child abuse on his computer has “fuelled a vile trade in children’s suffering,” the NSPCC has said.

Ramsay Pennycook of Holywood appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court on Monday and was sentenced to six months in prison with a further 18 months on licence.

The 29-year-old was arrested following a joint operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the PSNI.

He was convicted of making and possessing indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and a charge of possessing extreme pornography relating to images of bestiality.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: “By viewing these truly horrific images, Pennycook has fuelled a vile trade in children’s suffering. Every indecent image he downloaded was a record of a crime which will have a devastating and lifelong impact on the victims.

“We need to ensure that more action is taken by internet companies and by government to tackle the production and distribution of this horrific material and protect more children from abuse.”

Anyone concerned about a child or young person who may be suffering abuse can call the NSPCC Helpline 24/7 on 0808 800 5000.

NCA branch commander Rob Burgess said: “The NCA and PSNI are working together to tackle criminal threats to Northern Ireland, including detecting and putting before the courts those who watch child abuse online.

“Pennycook was viewing material of an extremely disturbing nature, prolonging the abuse of the victims within the images.

“His sentence should serve as a warning to like-minded people who think their own activity will go unnoticed or unpunished.”