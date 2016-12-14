Coleraine death victim named locally

A man who died under suspicious circumstances at a house in Coleraine, Co Londonderry has been named locally as Colin Patrick Doherty.

The man, who was in his 60s, died at Silverthorn Avenue in the town and police were informed of his death just after 12:30pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man in Coleraine yesterday evening, who is understood to be the related to the victim.

He remains in police custody.

PUP councillor Russell Watton expressed his sympathy.

He said: “I have known this man for some time and it is awful that this happens for a family especially at this time of the year.

“He was a very quiet, inoffensive man who bothered no one.

“Coleraine has seen a lot of tragedy in the past while.”

East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley said: “Any death is a tragedy, but especially at this time of the year, when we are less than two weeks from Christmas.

“I would express my deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and family circle.”