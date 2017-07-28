Coleraine resident beaten with baton by masked men

Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses after a report of an aggravated burglary in the Loughanhill Park area of the town last night (Thursday).

PSNI Detective Constable Brennan said: “It was reported that shortly after 11.15pm two masked males entered the property and assaulted a male occupant with a baton. The male required hospital treatment for a cut to his head.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information, or anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact Coleraine Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1504 of the 27/07/2017.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”