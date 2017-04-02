Community in shock following Londonderry assault

A local Councillor has spoken of the shock in the community after a local man was left badly beaten in an attack in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

DUP Councillor for the Caw area Drew Thompson knows the 60-year-old victim and said everyone was now hoping he will make a full recovery.

Police have said the man was found badly injured in the Sperrin Park area of the estate on Sunday morning and is very seriously ill in hospital.

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Colr. Thompson said: “The community is in shock and I would obviously condemn this attack.

“I hope he has a very, very speedy recovery and I hope whoever is responsible for this is brought to justice.”

Earlier PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said a 42-year-old suspect was detained “after a 60-year-old man was found badly injured inside a property in Sperrin Park at around 8am this morning.”

He added: “The victim has since been taken to hospital where he is understood to be in a very serious condition this afternoon.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime or anyone who can assist the investigation in any way. Detectives can be contacted at Strand Road police station. Please quote reference 484 02/04/17.

“If someone would prefer to provide information anonymously they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”