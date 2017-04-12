Concern for missing Northern Ireland teen

The family of a missing 16 year-old Northern Ireland girl are becoming increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.

Phoebe Armour, from Newtownards, has not been seen since Monday morning.

The PSNI in Ards made an appeal for anyone with information on Phoebe’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

“It is out of character for Phoebe not to keep in touch with her parents,” said a PSNI spokesperson on Facebook.

“It’s important to stress as always that Phoebe is not in any trouble and all we want to see is her home safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact the PSNI in Ards on 101 quoting CC2017041100438.