Controlled explosion in Monkstown

A controlled explosion was carried out during a security operation in Monkstown on Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 8:20pm, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. ATO were tasked and attended.

“Several homes were evacuated and the Valley Leisure Centre was made available for anyone who required shelter. Part of Devenish Drive was closed to traffic.

“At approximately 10:35pm a controlled explosion was carried out and the object was later declared to be an elaborate hoax. Police left the area just after midnight.”

The Times understands that six homes were evacuated during the alert.

Cllr Stephen Ross has condemned those behind the incident. The DUP representative said: “I thought we had moved away from this sort of activity. Monkstown has been a settled area for a long time.

“Innocent people of the area have suffered as a result of being put out of their homes during the night. I condemn those responsible.”