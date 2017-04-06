Cookstown hair salon gutted in arson attack

A Cookstown hair salon, beauty and nail bar has been destroyed in an arson attack.

The fire, which Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said was deliberate, was reported by a nearby business just after 8am on Wednesday morning (April 5).

Furniture inside the shop was destroyed

Two fire crews from Cookstown were called out to deal with the blaze at The Nail Hair and Beauty Garage.

The inside of the premises, which is on Orritor Road, was destroyed with chairs, sofas, wallpaper and images on the wall burned.

A number of windows at the front of the shop were also broken in the attack.

As a consequence of the attack, the shop is now closed.

Windows were broken in the attack

NIFRS said they were called out the fire just after 8am yesterday, that the fire was the result of “deliberate ignition” and that police are investigating.

Fire crews were on scene for around 45mins, finishing just before 9am.

Asked about the fire, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “At approximately 8.10am on Wednesday 5th April, police received the report of a fire at a business premises located on the Orritor Road in the Cookstown area.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”