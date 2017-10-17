Coroner cancels inquest into drug death in KFC restaurant

An inquest into the drug-related death of a man in a fast food restaurant has been deemed unnecessary by a Belfast coroner.

The inquest into the death of Ian Stuart Gibson had been due to take place at Laganside Court on Tuesday afternoon, but after lengthy deliberation with the family of the deceased, coroner Joe McCrisken said the inquest would not take place.

A clerk of the court told the media on the coroner’s behalf that he had “considered the family’s views and was going to record the cause of death as the toxic effects of heroin, diazepam and alcohol” without holding an inquest.

A number of witnesses had been due to take part in the inquest and it is understood CCTV footage would also have formed part of the inquiry.

Mr Gibson, from Coolfin Street in Belfast, died on June 12 this year – the day of his 39th birthday – in KFC at Yorkgate.