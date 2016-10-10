Councillor in court on ‘12th’ charges

Ballycastle Independent councillor Padraig McShane has appeared in court to face four charges arising out of incidents at an Orange Order parade through the town on July 12 this year.

The 44-year-old from Beechwood Avenue is charged with assaulting and resisting a police officer. He is also charged with ‘making insulting and threatening comments to persons participating in a parade with intent to provoke a breach of the peace’.

A fourth charge alleges McShane - who sits on Coleraine-based Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council - ‘organised and participated in’ an unnotified ‘protest meeting’.At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday a police officer said he believed he could connect McShane to the charges.In the dock of Coleraine Court, the councillor said he understood the charges. A defence solicitor told the court there was a number of Police Ombudsman investigations involving two complaints from his client and one from himself.

He said there had been”pre-action proceedings” served on the PSNI. McShane was released on his own bail of £250. The case was adjourned to November 14.