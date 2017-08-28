Councillor laments second biker death inside a week

A south Down councillor has slammed the unacceptable number of deaths on the roads after the second motorcyclist in a week was killed in her constituency.

Crotlieve SDLP councillor Gillian Fitzpatrick was speaking after the death of a motorcyclist on the Castlewellan Road in Cabra on Saturday night, roughly half way between Castlewellan and Hilltown.

It is the seventh motorcyclist to have died on Northern Ireland’s roads so far in 2017 and MP Sammy Wilson, himself a keen motorcyclist, says it fits a UK-wide pattern of mature riders being killed.

Inspector Lynsey Barr said: “The collision, involving a motorcyclist and a car, occurred at approximately 8:30pm. A 43-year-old male, who was driving the motorbike, died as a result of his injuries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to phone 101, quoting reference 1450 of 26/08/17, she said.

Councillor Fitzpatrick said: “It is just so tragic. My thoughts and prayers are with the family concerned. We just have too many road tragedies lately. I don’t know who the man was in this case but I am sure the community will rally around his family at a time like this.

“This is the second motorcycle fatality in the area in a week. Last Sunday a motorcyclist from Wales was killed outside Newry. It is the worst possible news any family can get coming to their door.”

According to PSNI figures, while 2015 and 2016 each saw three motorcyclists killed on Northern Ireland roads, Saturday’s death brought the 2017 total to seven, four months before the end of the year.

It seems the majority of motorcyclists dying here are more mature in years, with nine of the dozen killed up until this weekend aged 25 to 64.

Only two of the dozen were aged 24 or under. All of those killed were male.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the Northern Ireland figures fit a clear pattern right across the UK - that there is a rising rate of fatalities of more mature motorcyclists.

He is a member of Parliament’s All Party Motorcyclist Group, which has been lobbying for increased safety measures.

“It is not just in Northern Ireland, but figures show an increasing rate of fatalities of motorcyclists right across the UK. And as these figures show, it is the more mature and responsible riders who are being killed,” he said.

The solution, he said, was for safer roads, with less slippery surfaces, more awareness of the vulnerability of bikers – especially at junctions – and much stiffer sentences for motorists who kill.