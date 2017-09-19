Court is told that worker bit off part of a man’s ear

A telecommunications worker appeared in court today accused of biting off part of a man’s ear in a Belfast city centre bar.

Ryan McKee, 30, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the alleged attack on August 20.

Police were called to the Amelia Street area following reports of a fight at licensed premises.

Entering the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, McKee, of Knights Avenue in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, spoke only to confirm he understood the charge against him.

A detective said she could connect him to the alleged offence.

With defence counsel Mark Farrell declining to question her, no further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

It was confirmed that the prosecution is expected to proceed by indictment to the Crown Court.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was also told of a request for accident and emergency medical notes.

Adjourning the case for eight weeks, she released McKee on continuing bail.

Mrs Bagnall agreed to excuse him from attending the next hearing after being informed that he has just started a new job as a satellite installer.