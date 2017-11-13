'Cowardly' vandals smashed police car as officers attended remembrance parade

Police are hunting "cowardly" Remembrance Sunday vandals who smashed up a patrol car while officers were commemorating Britain's fallen.

West Midlands Police said thugs took the chance to break the vehicle's windows and shatter its windscreen while officers were at a nearby memorial parade in Birmingham.

The force appealed for information to trace two men acting suspiciously who then drove off on a moped, near Brookvale Park, Erdington.

Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell, from West Midlands Police, said: "It is absolutely disgusting how these individuals took advantage of a time when my officers were marching shoulder to shoulder with members of the community during Remembrance parades.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch so that we can bring those who committed this cowardly crime to justice."