An attempt has been made to rob a bank in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Police confirmed they are investigating but declined to give any further details last night.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said the incident took place at the Ulster Bank at Broad Street in the town centre at around 3pm yesterday.

He said: “I can’t say whether it was an armed robbery at this stage but it is a very worrying development, particularly as this happened at a time when children were coming home from school.”