Critics of police over Enniskillen bomb ‘rewriting history of Provos’

Critics of the police investigation into the Enniskillen poppy day bomb are “helping rewrite the history of the Provisional IRA,” the chief constable has claimed.

George Hamilton expressed dismay earlier this month – ahead of the 30th anniversary commemorations – after a victims’ group spokesman claimed the PSNI had “no interest in investigating the past” despite police professing “that they are doing everything within their power to bring the perpetrators of the Enniskillen atrocity to justice”.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) spokesman added: “Unfortunately I do not think anything could be further from the truth.”

At the time, Mr Hamilton said: “Any assertion that the PSNI has not done everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice and that I have no interest in investigating the past is simply wrong and deflects the responsibility and focus away from the terrorists who were responsible for this awful atrocity.”

Speaking to the Impartial Reporter following this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Enniskillen, the chief constable said those people “inaccurately or unwisely” blaming police inadequacy were “retraumatising” victims.

“It distracts attention from the Provisional IRA – the people who carried out these murders. There’s almost more attention and criticism coming to the police from some quarters ... and that is something that I think is unfortunate. I think it’s actually helping in a bizarre way to rewrite history for the Provisional IRA.”

He added: “There has been every will to investigate it and it has been investigated to a high standard. We can’t make the evidence up.”