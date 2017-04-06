'Cruel' burglar drowns puppy in bath during house break-in

Detectives are hunting a "particularly cruel" burglar who drowned a seven-month-old puppy in the bath during a break-in.
Police in Norfolk have issued an appeal for information about the crime, which happened in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, on Wednesday.
The burglar stole a computer and other items from the home in Cobholm Close between 3.50pm and 5.30pm.
Detective Sergeant Richard Wallis said: "This is a particularly cruel crime and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the burglary to come forward."
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.