'Cruel' burglar drowns puppy in bath during house break-in

Detectives are hunting a "particularly cruel" burglar who drowned a seven-month-old puppy in the bath during a break-in.

Police in Norfolk have issued an appeal for information about the crime, which happened in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, on Wednesday.

The burglar stole a computer and other items from the home in Cobholm Close between 3.50pm and 5.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Richard Wallis said: "This is a particularly cruel crime and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the burglary to come forward."